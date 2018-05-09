Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sci tech

sci-tech

Swahili makes history as first African language recognized by Twitter

Swahili makes history as first African language recognized by Twitter

Kenya

Most African languages for the past decade and over of social media platform Twitter’s existence have been referred to as Indonesian in terms of translation.

That has changed with Twitter’s official recognition of Swahili as a language. It became the first African language to achieve that accomplishment. Swahili is however yet to be added in the language settings of Twitter.

The network now recognizes Swahili words and offers translation of the widely spoken and written East and Southern African language.

Since last week, Twitter kick started detection of the language in tweets and subsequently offers a close to perfect translation as with most other foreign languages.

Kenya Ministry of Sports and Heritage joined Twitter users to celebrate the feat. “Kiswahili which is widely used in East Africa, is Kenya’s national language & it unites the people of Kenya,” the tweet said in part.

Arriving at the feat, however, did not come easy as Kenyans – known to be vibrant on the platform staged protests with the hashtags #SwahiliIsNotIndonesian and #TwitterRecognizeSwahili.

But like all google translate efforts, some translations have fallen short of the import of what is meant. But for all it is worth, it positions Swahili as a fore runner in the area.

Records indicate that the language is spoken by 50 million plus people especially in East Africa – it is listed as national language of: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda. People in parts of the DR Congo also speak it.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..