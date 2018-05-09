Welcome to Africanews

Rwandan kids urge Meghan to sustain charity work after royal wedding

Rwanda

As U.S. actress Meghan Markle, a former ambassador for charity World Vision, prepares to marry Prince Harry, children she met in Rwanda sent goodwill messages and urged her to keep helping the poor once she joins Britain’s royal family.

Markle visited Rwanda in 2016 with World Vision, which is expanding access to clean water in rural areas. She toured the Gatsibo district, 100 km (60 miles) northeast of Kigali, where a piped water project provides drinking water for more than 130 families.

At Kanyangese Primary School children who spoke to Reuters TV recalled Markle’s visit.

Being part of a royal family is an exceptional thing. I encourage and hope that she will make history and that she will continue helping poor people in the world.

“Being part of a royal family is an exceptional thing. I encourage and hope that she will make history and that she will continue helping poor people in the world,” said student Jean de Dieu Tuyishimire. “I encourage her to spread the values that come with being a princess.”

Student Valentine Umugisha wished Markle happiness in her new family and said: “Not everyone gets to be a princess … congratulations.”

Markle ended her role with World Vision in order to “concentrate on new royal duties”.

In a statement on its website, the charity said: “Meghan carried out invaluable work during her two years as a Global Ambassador for World Vision, and we’re thrilled about her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19.”

REUTERS

