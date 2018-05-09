Rights groups remind Ouattara to ensure victims of post-election crisis get justice

Midway through his second term, the Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara is reminded of his campaign promises.

Human rights NGOs including Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) sent him an open letter in which they believe that justice should be a priority of the current government.

For these organizations, the promises of justice for all, have yet to take effect.

Despite the establishment of a national commission of inquiry, whose task was to identify and document the crimes committed between 2010 and 2011, and the work of the special investigation committee responsible for prosecuting those accused have not resulted in trials.

Seven years after the post election crisis, the only trial that has been held in Ivorian courts for war crimes or crimes against humanity is that of former first lady, Simone Gbagbo.

These NGOs deplored her acquittal arguing it did not serve the cause of justice.

The victims are still waiting for justice,

Investigations and prosecutions of crimes attributed to the Republican Forces of Côte d’Ivoire (FRCI) and the different elements that supported the current government, have not been dealt in the same manner like those related to former President Laurent Gbagbo