Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burkina Faso at risk of famine [The Morning Call]

Burkina Faso at risk of famine [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

More than 2.5 million people in Burkina Faso are threatened by famine- a result of poor rainfall and pest attacks during the past season.

Burkina Faso’s agriculture minister Jacob Ouedraogo says the weather situation is leading to a food crisis. According to him, the about 146.6 million dollars have been released to address the issue and fight against hunger in the country.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..