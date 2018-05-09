Burkina Faso at risk of famine [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
More than 2.5 million people in Burkina Faso are threatened by famine- a result of poor rainfall and pest attacks during the past season.
Burkina Faso’s agriculture minister Jacob Ouedraogo says the weather situation is leading to a food crisis. According to him, the about 146.6 million dollars have been released to address the issue and fight against hunger in the country.
