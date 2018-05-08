Tunisia's Ennahda party claims victory in local elections [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisia’s Ennahda party has proclaimed victory in historic municipal elections after exit polls suggested they had won the most votes.
The elections held on Sunday are Tunisia’s first municipal elections since the 2011 Arab spring.
Only one in three eligible voters are reported to have cast ballots, reflecting a low turnout in a process which is seen as a key step in a democratic transition for Tunisia.
01:17
Tunisia to hold first post-revolt local polls on Dec 17
05:28
Violence mars Mali's municipal elections [The Morning Call]
00:41
Cape Verde ruling party wins municipal elections
01:11
Tunisia in new face of democracy with youngest PM
01:27
Zuma acknowledges ANC defeat in municipal elections
00:48
S.Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance beats ANC in key municipality