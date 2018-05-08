Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia's Ennahda party claims victory in local elections [The Morning Call]

Tunisia’s Ennahda party has proclaimed victory in historic municipal elections after exit polls suggested they had won the most votes.

The elections held on Sunday are Tunisia’s first municipal elections since the 2011 Arab spring.

Only one in three eligible voters are reported to have cast ballots, reflecting a low turnout in a process which is seen as a key step in a democratic transition for Tunisia.

