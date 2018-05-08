Welcome to Africanews

Stem cells to cure life threatening illnesses [Sci Tech]

Ignatius Annor

A team of Chinese scientists say, they have found ways to create stems cell in a lab. They say, they are currently developing a chemical method for stem cell creation to help cure life-threatening illnesses.

When harvested and re-injected into humans, the stem cells help re-grow and regenerate cells that were damaged or lost due to illness and injury.

Also, we tell you why news about three black girls in the United States named among finalists for NASA’s prestigious high school competition is gaining attention for the wrong reasons. Despite developing a method to purify lead-contaminated water in school drinking fountains and becoming the only all-black female team to achieve that feet,these young bright scientists are being trolled.

That's a whole new science of human physiology that we have to work with. And I think that's far more complicated, and that will require further investment and also careful planning.

And NASA on Saturday successfully launched its Mars Interior Exploration called ‘Insight’. The probe took off at 4:05 am California local time. Its mission is simple, measure the planet’s vital signs, its ‘pulse’, ‘temperature’ and ‘reflexes’.

Ignatius Annor has the details on Sci Tech.

