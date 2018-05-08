Welcome to Africanews

[Photos] Irish ambassador in Kenya rides ox cart to open school block

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Kenya

Vincent O’neill, the Irish Ambassador to Kenya, Somalia and Sudan took an unconventional means of transport when he was invited to join the opening of a school block in Kenya’s Mukeini County.

O’neill and a fellow embassy official are likely to have an array of vehicles at their disposal but they made the journey via ox cart.

“Access to the school difficult due to recent rains / muddy road no problem via Ox Cart!” he explained in a tweet the choice of transport.

Finally, he joined the opening of a wing of St Patrick’s Primary School Kawese, Mukeini County, the facility has support from Irish organization Kenya Child Foundation.

