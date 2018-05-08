DR Congo confirms two Ebola cases, authorities vetting 10 other cases

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the northwestern town of Bikoro and at least 10 more cases are suspected, the head of the national institute for biological research, Jean Jack Muyembe, said on Tuesday.
A source at the ministry of health also said two cases had been confirmed and added that there would be an official announcement about it later in the day.
It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the DRC, whose eastern Ebola river gave the deadly virus its name when it was discovered there in the 1970s.
The latest incidence of the disease comes less than a year after the central African country’s last outbreak, in which eight people were infected of whom four died.
Ebola is believed to be spread over long distances by bats, which can host the virus without dying, as it infects other animals it shares trees with such as monkeys. It often spreads to humans via infected bushmeat.
Congo’s vast, remote geography gives it an advantage, as outbreaks are often localised and relatively easy to isolate.
In West Africa, an Ebola outbreak that ended two years ago killed more than 11,300 people and infected some 28,600 as it rolled through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia before finally being contained.
REUTERS
Go to video
Nigeria's Buhari leaves for U.K. checkup at behest of his doctor
Go to video
Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup ordered by president Maada Bio
Go to video
Nigeria bans codeine-based cough syrups after BBC exposé on addiction
Go to video
Mozambique to circumcise over 100,000 men in STDs combat
02:29
Female taxi driver wins admiration of residents in Kinshasa
Go to video
SADC calls on DRC stakeholders to help deliver credible polls