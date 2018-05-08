Chad president Idriss Deby names new cabinet

President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Deby announced a new cabinet on Monday.

The new government, announced by decree, consists of 29 members, including eight women.

The formation of the new government comes days after the promulgation of a new constitution which gives the president broader powers and abolishes the post of prime minister.

Ten former public figures are leaving the government, including the Minister of Infrastructure, Finance and the Minister of Oil.

The Defence Ministry, security and the Ministry of foreign affairs portfolios were retained.

Kassire Coumakoye, former Prime Minister is now Minister of State Advisor to the Presidency, with lawyer Jean-Bernard Padare being named Minister of State in charge of Infrastructure.

Most opposition lawmakers boycotted the legislative vote. Three days after the vote, Deby’s previous government resigned.