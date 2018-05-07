The passion of 'Clásico' unites Moroccans

The ‘Barça-Real’ rivalry is stronger in Morocco than in Spain! Whether you are ‘Barça’ and a supporter of Lionel Messi, or ‘Real’ and pro-Cristiano Ronaldo, at least one thing unites Morocco for an entire evening. It is the most watched match in the world, the El-Clásico.

“Thank God we don’t get to punching each other or anything! We fight a lot, we insult each other a lot, but an hour after the game we forget everything and we become friends again,” said 57 year old, Abdelmalek. He left his role as CEO of an event company based in Tangier for a jog in the colours of Real Madrid, his ‘team of hearts’.

‘‘We in Morocco have thousands of fans, Barca or Real fans, given the proximity of the country, we’re in the north of Morocco, we’re 14 kilometres from Spain, so it’s a world derby followed by billions around the world, that’s why you’re either Barca or Madrid’‘, said Barcelona fan Nidal.

Thank God we don't get to punching each other or anything! We fight a lot, we insult each other a lot, but an hour after the game we forget everything and we become friends again.

The 2-2 draw on Sunday between the two Spanish giants, with Messi and Ronaldo each scoring a goal, will undoubtedly save a few visits to the emergency room and other interminable disputes over the facts of the game.

From Casablanca to Kenitra, there are countless signs bearing the names “Real Café” or simply “Barcelona”, which try to surf on the incredible craze of Moroccans for the kingpins of Liga.

Perhaps you may have find yourself in Morocco to truly understand about passionate these folks are about football.

AFP