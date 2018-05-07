Rwandans dig through mud for victims of deadly mudslides, 18 killed

Rwanda
Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 18 people in Rwanda’s Northern and Western province over the weekend, pushing the death toll since January to more than 200, a government official said.
The heavy rains on Sunday night killed 15 people in Western and Northern provinces, Philippe Habinshuti, director of response and recovery unit at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs, said in a statement.
“The four months have been far worse than last year and other years. This is terrifying,” Habinshuti told Reuters.
Three people died earlier on Sunday in Rubavu district, the ministry said.
On Monday, people dug through mud to searching for missing people in the western province, where three people were missing and six injured.
Sunday’s death toll adds to the 183 who have died since January.
REUTERS
Go to video
Nigeria police reveal faces of wanted bank robbery masterminds
Go to video
Ethiopia's Moyale hit by heavy inter-ethnic fighting, casualties reported
01:37
Kenya floods death toll hits 112, appeal launched to provide relief
Go to video
Cameroon govt blocking humanitarian aid to fleeing Anglophones?
Go to video
Three rhinos killed by poachers in Kenya National Park - Ministry
Go to video
DR Congo crisis affects an entire region, transition must be credible – Kagame