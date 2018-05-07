Welcome to Africanews

Opposition party in Burkinabe holds congress [The Morning Call]

Opposition party in Burkinabe holds congress
Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), the former ruling party of deposed President Blaise Compaore held its ordinary congress from Saturday, May 5 to Sunday, May 6, to appoint a new leader.

The leader will fly the party’s colors in the presidential election in 2020.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

