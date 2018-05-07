Opposition party in Burkinabe holds congress [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP), the former ruling party of deposed President Blaise Compaore held its ordinary congress from Saturday, May 5 to Sunday, May 6, to appoint a new leader.
The leader will fly the party’s colors in the presidential election in 2020.
01:20
Tunisia's Ennahda claims victory in landmark local poll
Go to video
Tunisians vote in first municipal polls since 2011 Arab Spring
01:19
EU top diplomat says Libya's situation is improving
01:47
Three top officials of Kenya's elections body quit citing leadership failure
Go to video
Gambians vote in first local level polls after Jammeh's ouster
00:55
Zimbabwe to allow Western poll observers for first time since 2002