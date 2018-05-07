Confed Cup: TP Mazembe starts strong [Football Planet]

Mamelodi Sundowns began their CAF Champions League group stage with a 1-1 draw against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was not impressed at his side in the opening of the game.

Also, hostilities on day one of the CAF Cup as USM Algers beats Tanzanians 4-0.

And, Ivorian midfielder Yaya Touré leaves Manchester City after eight seasons. His departure was confirmed by coach, Pep Guardiola on Friday.

Wahany Sambou has details of these and many more on Football Planet.