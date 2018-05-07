Welcome to Africanews

Attack in Kaduna northern Nigeria leaves 45 dead [The Morning Call]

New wave of violence erupted in Kaduna state, northern Nigeria killing 45 people on saturday.

Survivors blame gang violence between cattle thieves and the population. Castle rustlers are accused of attacking Gwaska, in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state, burning down homes.

Amongst the rows of dead bodies were children under the age of 10. Other victims include members of a self-defence force reportedly formed after previous attacks by cattle thieves who turned to banditry in the region’s remote villages.

