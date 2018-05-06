'I am not in politics for fun, or to amass wealth' - Nigeria's Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has reiterated the reasons he is into politics and why he recently declared his intention to seek a second and final term in office.

According to the septuagenarian who has been in power since 2015, he was in politics to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians. Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been conducting local level polls known as Ward Congresses through this weekend.

Buhari who returned from an official visit to the United States, is in his native Katsina State where he participated in the process in his village of Daura.

I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people.

“And my decision to seek a second term in office is informed by this passion to truly serve Nigeria and Nigerians,” Buhari posted on Twitter with photos of him addressing participants.

He said the Ward Congresses were also a reminder that politics should be driven, not by selfish ambition, but by a desire to serve the people and improve their lives.

The APC Ward Congresses today are a demonstration of our firm belief in the ideals of democracy, and the supremacy of the Party’s Constitution. Also a reminder that politics should be driven, not by selfish ambition, but by a desire to serve the people and improve their lives. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 5, 2018

Buhari, a former military ruler, managed to win the presidency in 2015. He beat the then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was seeking a second and final term in office.

Security, fight against corruption and the economy were the three main planks on which the APC campaigned at the time. But the main headache the party faces ahead of elections next year is of security.

Communal clashes involving farmers and herders particularly in the country’s middle belt states have claimed hundreds of lives over the last few months. Security deployments have done little to quell the tensions and killings.

The Middle Belt states are seen a s a swing region where Buhari benefited from in 2015. He is all but assured of votes from the predominantly Muslim north and APC strongholds in the south.

Buhari will become the second leader to win a second straight term in office. The first being Olusegun Obasanjo, who was president between 1999 and 2007. His successor Umaru Musah Yar’Adua died during his first term. Jonathan completed that term and won polls in 2011 beating Buhari – the main opponent at the time.