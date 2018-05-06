Ethiopian PM visits Kenya: bilateral, regional issues top of agenda

Ethiopia
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Kenya for an official visit. His third overseas trip since assuming the office of premier on April 2, 2018. He has visited Djibouti (his first trip) followed by Sudan.
According to Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Office, the May 6 – 7 visit will border on bilateral and regional issues. PM Abiy is scheduled to meet with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.
“Deepening Kenya – Ethio relations, strengthening integration, regional peace & security and multilateral cooperation,” were listed by the office as the agenda of the visit.
May 5, 2018
Kenya and Ethiopia have maintained close diplomatic relations spanning years. The two countries are also the economic power houses in the East Africa region according to international finance institutions.
Kenya very recently hosted thousands of Ethiopians who fled violence by soldiers in the town of Moyale. The military said the action which claimed some nine lives was as a result of botched intelligence. Activists and residents disputed that account.
Kenya & Ethiopia are also key partners in seeking to secure security & peace in the region & have both committed time & resources in the fight against terrorism, fight to bring Somalia to sustainable peace & the initiatives to bring a lasting solution to the challenges in S.Sudan— Manoah Esipisu MBS (@MEsipisu) May 6, 2018
