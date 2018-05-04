Spain's ETA separatists disband after 6-decade fight [International Edition]

This is an end of an era in Spain. Separatist group ETA has formally disbanded after a six-decade independence campaign that killed hundreds in the European nation.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down. The company has been plagued by scandal since reports that the personal data of millions of people had been harvested from Facebook and improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

