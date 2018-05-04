Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar's political crisis [The Morning Call]

A political crisis is brewing over calls for President Henry Rajaonarimampianina Madagascar’s to resign.

On Tuesday, the country’s defence minister appealed to warring political parties to reach an agreement, as anti-government protests in the capital Antananarivo entered its 12th day.

Two people were killed and at least 16 people wounded on the first day of the protests two weeks ago.

