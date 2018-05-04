CAF Champions League is back!

The Morning Call
A big weekend as the CAF Champions League returns. First games of the group stages start today, with a face-off between the most prominent clubs on the continent – Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Esperance.
The two have already played against each other on 16 match-ups and 14 times in this very competition.
This and many more stories including first challenge for Kenya’s new football coach and a look at the road to Kiev for Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Sadio Mane on target as Liverpool reach Champions League final
00:53
Back home in Egypt, everyone wants piece of Mo Salah [no comment]
Africanews coverage of Africa at Russia 2018 World Cup
12:55
A look at Trump's tweet against Morocco's WC 2026 bid [ Football Planet]
Trump endorses N. American World Cup bid, threatens allies against backing Morocco
The search for young football stars underway in Togo