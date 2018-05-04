CAF Champions League is back!

A big weekend as the CAF Champions League returns. First games of the group stages start today, with a face-off between the most prominent clubs on the continent – Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Esperance.

The two have already played against each other on 16 match-ups and 14 times in this very competition.

This and many more stories including first challenge for Kenya’s new football coach and a look at the road to Kiev for Liverpool and Real Madrid.