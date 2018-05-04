Welcome to Africanews

CAF Champions League is back!

The Morning Call

A big weekend as the CAF Champions League returns. First games of the group stages start today, with a face-off between the most prominent clubs on the continent – Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Esperance.

The two have already played against each other on 16 match-ups and 14 times in this very competition.

This and many more stories including first challenge for Kenya’s new football coach and a look at the road to Kiev for Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

