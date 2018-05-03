European Union to support security reforms in Somalia

Somalia
The European Union has welcomed Somalia’s decision to take the lead in providing security of its people and to implement reforms in line with the National Security Architecture agreed in April 2017.
Somalia’s army recently terminated a military cooperation agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking over the training, payment and control of soldiers that were previously under UAE.
The African Union peacekeeping mission, AMISOM, has also embarked on withdrawing its troops from Somalia.
The High Representative and Vice President of the EU, Federica Mogherini, who was meeting with Somalia’s prime minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, expressed the EU’s full support and commitment to security reform in Somalia.
Mogherini highlighted the link between the implementation of Somalia’s transition plan for security, the implementation of economic reforms and the political roadmap towards elections in 2020.
This meeting came ahead of the Somalia Security High Level Meeting in Brussels which gathers ministers and senior officials from Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States of Somalia, the EU, United Nations, the African Union, AMISOM and its Troop Contributing Countries as well as other international partners, in support of the Somali Transition Plan.
Earlier, donors meeting in Brussels had urged Somalia to accelerate reforms of its army, which they described as a “fragile force with extremely weak command and control”.
Go to video
Cameroon church confirms release of priest who defied separatists boycott call
Go to video
Suicide attack on HQ of Libya's election commission, 12 dead
Go to video
Ethiopia state of emergency must be lifted - Nega tasks PM to 'walk the talk'
Go to video
Ethiopia's Desalegn says Kiir has failed South Sudan, must step aside
Go to video
Cameroon separatists force army to retreat after face off in Northwest
Go to video
Tanzania's April 26 anti-Magufuli protests, U.K. warns citizens to stay safe