Botswana, A Tourist Paradise For Lovers [Travel]

Romantic getaways are not common in this clime, especially in Africa.

In most cases, it comes after the wedding as a honeymoon opportunity or anniversary celebration. In such situation, it is the custom to travel to Paris, Vegas and supposedly romantic destinations with five star hotels and the trappings of luxurious excellence.

Africa is usually low on the list of romantic getaways. But when lovers of tourism and those who love to travel require a special getaway, away from regular tourist destinations, Botswana may be the perfect location for tourist lovers.

Some months ago, back in 2017, Prince Harry took his beloved American actress fiancée, Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway to an exclusive Botswana safari camp where campers awaken to the sound of doves cooing in the trees and hippos splashing in the serene waters of the Okavango Delta; sounds synonymous with pure, unadulterated nature.

A perfect retreat, Prince Harry had described the trip as a ‘crucial’ chance to get to know each other. This assertion is quite informative, as it implies that the Botswana destination is an intimate one ideal for budding lovers and deep, meaningful relationships.

Manager of the Mapula Lodge, Eric Muizebelt, talking about the tourist destination said: “They all come to Botswana because it’s still a nice destination to go to, where you’re not bothered about paparazzi and such because you’re far away from everything and anything.”

Asides the fact that Mapula Lodge, an isolated $800-a-night retreat that translates as ‘mother of rain’, is a feel of normal in a world of artificial, it is also an equaliser.

For example, Harry and Meghan slept in a traditional thatched cabin with an outdoor shower, with their carved wooden bed looking out over a pristine lagoon.

This shows a certain reconnection to nature, a quality that is mostly found in African destinations.

Couples that visit Botswana can also, like Meghan and Harry, enjoy a sunset cruise along the creeks that wind through the vast grasslands, while trying out different things away from the spotlight.

An onlooker spied Harry catching a sharp-toothed catfish, and throughout their stay, just as the couple were, other couples can stay disconnected from the world while discovering each other.

For the owner of Meno A Kwena Camp, Hennie Rawlinson, also in Botswana, he believes that Botswana “is an extremely romantic destination. It is, as I said. It’s low-density tourism, so you’re not surrounded by hundreds of people. You can get away on your own. The sunsets are extremely beautiful and romantic, almost every night we have a spectacular sunset.”

In addition to other activities, visiting tourist couples can enjoy an early morning game drive. It is not everyday you get to see a wild animal in action live and not from a screen.

Harry and Meghan on their visit to Botswana were reported to have scoured the horizon for the wild animals that are the primary draw for wealthy clients visiting the Okavango, one of the largest inland deltas in the world.

In the most romantic offering at the camp, Harry and Meghan were driven out at twilight to a deserted area of the bush to the foot of an ancient baobab tree where they were served a three-course meal beside a glowing fire.

A trip to Botswana is a chance to reconnect with nature and also experience it without the limits modern life and existence imposes.

In fact, for the particular reason of the privacy and isolation its top-end lodges offers, Botswana is popular with the rich and famous, including visitors like former U.S. President George W. Bush, Saudi princes, Hollywood stars and millionaire footballers.

If you've ever been to Botswana, do share your experience with us.