The Morning Call Wednesday May 2nd's Press review [The Morning Call] with JERRY BAMBI 4 hours ago The Morning Call Headlines across some of the newspapers on the continent with Hannane up next 07:12 Opposition to newly approved constitution in Chad [The Morning Call] 06:21 Importance of Buhari-Trump meeting for Nigeria [The Morning Call] 05:18 Accessing free -trade zones in Africa [Business Segment] Most read Ethiopia PM visits GERD site, heads to Sudan on official visit Shithole comments: Buhari gives Trump benefit of doubt Gabon court orders PM to resign, dissolves parliament over delayed polls The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
