Opposition to newly approved constitution in Chad [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Reactions from the opposition in Chad is growing following parliament’s vote in support of a new constitution that would abolish the position of prime minister and allow longtime president Idriss Deby to serve two more terms.
Opposition members and civil society groups demonstrated against the new constitution, which was approved in a 132-2 vote on Monday. It abolishes the constitutional council and high court of justice and introduces a six-year presidential term, replacing the current five-year one.
01:03
U.S. denounces violence ahead of Burundi presidential referendum
Go to video
Gabon court orders PM to resign, dissolves parliament over delayed polls
06:21
Mali opposition form coalition for change in country's leadership [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Kenyatta, Odinga call for support of unity deal, deny 2022 politicking
Go to video
[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African leaders then and now
Go to video
Odinga, Ruto clash on whether Kenya needs more decentralisation