Opposition to newly approved constitution in Chad [The Morning Call]

Reactions from the opposition in Chad is growing following parliament’s vote in support of a new constitution that would abolish the position of prime minister and allow longtime president Idriss Deby to serve two more terms.

Opposition members and civil society groups demonstrated against the new constitution, which was approved in a 132-2 vote on Monday. It abolishes the constitutional council and high court of justice and introduces a six-year presidential term, replacing the current five-year one.