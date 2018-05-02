Welcome to Africanews

Opposition to newly approved constitution in Chad [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Reactions from the opposition in Chad is growing following parliament’s vote in support of a new constitution that would abolish the position of prime minister and allow longtime president Idriss Deby to serve two more terms.

Opposition members and civil society groups demonstrated against the new constitution, which was approved in a 132-2 vote on Monday. It abolishes the constitutional council and high court of justice and introduces a six-year presidential term, replacing the current five-year one.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

