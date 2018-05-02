Welcome to Africanews

Maritime security in Eastern and Southern Africa [The Morning Call]

The Indian Ocean Commission Ministerial Conference on Maritime Security in the Western Indian Ocean ended on April 29 in Mauritius.

The two-day meeting focused on all maritime threats and crimes and the collective solutions needed to secure the vast ocean areas for the economic and social development of the Eastern and Southern African region.

