Israeli president praises Ethiopian Airlines on arrival for official visit

Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin, on Tuesday May 1 arrived in Ethiopia for an official visit on the request of his Ethiopian counterpart, Mulatu Teshome.

He flew in on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight and was received at the Bole International airport by top government officials.

A visibly excited Rivlin said he was exchanging a visit after Queen Sheba, that he was coming in the name of (king) Solomon. Asked about his flight, he responded: A very pleasant flight … (Ethiopian), they are a very good airline.

#Israel's President Reuven Rivlin arrived in #AddisAbeba yesterday. His visit is the first visit of an Israeli head of state to #Ethiopia. Up on arriving, Pres. Rivlin joked he was “coming in the name of [king] Solomon.” pic.twitter.com/hlKtmb2Nmf — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) May 2, 2018

On Wednesday morning, he held meetings with Ethiopia president at the national palace. State media report that he also met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The PM is currently on a two-day visit to Sudan.

President Rivlin is expected to address the Ethio-Israel business forum to be held in the capital Addis Ababa.

He was accompanied by a business delegation led by Shraga Brosh, President of Manufacturers Association of Israel.

#Israel President PresidentRuvi is in #Ethiopia where he’s met the new PM, President Mulatu and the Ethiopian Orthodox Patriarch Abuna Mathias. Pics courtesy Mark Newman/ GPOIsrael pic.twitter.com/9RQ8ueGIKr — emmanuel Igunza (@EmmanuelIgunza) May 2, 2018

