The Morning Call

Importance of Buhari-Trump meeting for Nigeria [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Both leaders discussed shared economic and security interests.

But during the meeting, Buhari weighed in on a burning issue in Nigeria revolving around Killer fulani herdsmen.

He claimed ongoing killings blamed on the Fulani herdsmen come from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi fighters, who he explained fled to West African countries after Gaddafi’s death.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

