Importance of Buhari-Trump meeting for Nigeria [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Both leaders discussed shared economic and security interests.
But during the meeting, Buhari weighed in on a burning issue in Nigeria revolving around Killer fulani herdsmen.
He claimed ongoing killings blamed on the Fulani herdsmen come from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi fighters, who he explained fled to West African countries after Gaddafi’s death.
12:55
A look at Trump's tweet against Morocco's WC 2026 bid [ Football Planet]
05:39
Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]
Go to video
[Photos] Nigeria's Buhari in the U.S. ahead of meeting with Trump
Go to video
Nigerian senator behind Buhari impeachment motion assaulted
Go to video
Trump endorses N. American World Cup bid, threatens allies against backing Morocco
Go to video
Catholic bishops urge Buhari to resign for 'failing to protect lives of Nigerians'