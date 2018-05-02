Importance of Buhari-Trump meeting for Nigeria [The Morning Call]

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Both leaders discussed shared economic and security interests.

But during the meeting, Buhari weighed in on a burning issue in Nigeria revolving around Killer fulani herdsmen.

He claimed ongoing killings blamed on the Fulani herdsmen come from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi fighters, who he explained fled to West African countries after Gaddafi’s death.