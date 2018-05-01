Mali opposition form coalition for change in country's leadership [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Some 60 political parties and associations of the Malian opposition formed a coalition on Sunday in the capital Bamako to achieve what they call “alternation and change” in the country’s upcoming presidential election.
The election slated for July 29 comes after five years of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s presidency. Some 3,000 people attended the signing ceremony of the manifesto of this coalition claiming that “the change they seek is important to the survival and national security of Mali”.
01:03
U.S. denounces violence ahead of Burundi presidential referendum
Go to video
Joyce Banda denies any involvement in "Cashgate" scandal
Go to video
Kenyatta, Odinga call for support of unity deal, deny 2022 politicking
Go to video
Odinga, Ruto clash on whether Kenya needs more decentralisation
Go to video
SADC calls on DRC stakeholders to help deliver credible polls
Go to video
Political manoeuvres delay election of parliament speaker in Sierra Leone