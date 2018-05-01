Welcome to Africanews

Mali opposition form coalition for change in country's leadership [The Morning Call]

Some 60 political parties and associations of the Malian opposition formed a coalition on Sunday in the capital Bamako to achieve what they call “alternation and change” in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

The election slated for July 29 comes after five years of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s presidency. Some 3,000 people attended the signing ceremony of the manifesto of this coalition claiming that “the change they seek is important to the survival and national security of Mali”.

