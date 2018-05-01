China to probe far side of the moon this year [Sci Tech]

China plans to probe the far side of the Moon starting from the end of 2018, according to the country’s space scientists.

The far-side lunar probe will use Chang’e-4 for a soft landing and start researches, said Bao Weimin, director of the technology department under the China Aerospace Science and Technology.

Still in China, some big cities are using high-tech efforts to stop pedestrians from jaywalking,according to state media reports.

Our exploration into the far side of the Moon can provide us with some data that cannot be obtained from the near side. The exploration can shield radiation from the Earth and discover the deep space, reflecting the real Universe:

In central Hubei province, yellow posts equipped with lasers and motion-sensors were seen on the path built beside the road. The technology will spray people if they dare to run the red light.

And, scientists in Britain and the United States say, they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme that could help in the fight against pollution in the future. The Researchers made the discovery while examining the structure of a natural enzyme thought to have evolved in a waste recycling center in Japan.

Ignatius Annor has details on Sci tech.