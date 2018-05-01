Buhari meets Trump in white house [The Morning Call]

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has been received at the white house by US president Donald Trump.

The Nigerian leader is the first first sub-Saharan African leader to be invited for talks with the Trump administration. During a press conference that followed their meeting, Mr Buhari was asked about a report in January that Mr Trump had complained about immigrants coming to the US from “shithole countries”, specifically referring to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations.

Mr Buhari declined to address the issue saying he wasn’t sure Trump had made the comment.