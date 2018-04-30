The numerous benefits derived from the Moringa tree

Originally from India, the moringa oleifera is referred to as the miracle tree. Known as the mouroum, all parts of the plant are edible.

At the University of Mauritius, research work has been carried out about moringa oleifera …They relate to the evaluation of phytochemical, biological and clinical effects …

The leaves are rich in vitamins B,C, A and E which are very good antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acid, amino acids, minerals such as potassium, magnesium iron and also celenium. The leaves are also rich in protein. 100 g of leaves gives us twice as much protein and calcium as a cup of milk; twice as much vitamin C as an orange and as much potassium than banana for example. Nowadays, moringa is very present in cosmetology and pharmacology. The seeds and flowers also have several benefits”, Lecturer and researcher Dr Vidushi Neergheen-Bhunjun said.

“The seeds help to reduce rheumatic joints pain. Some people consume its flowers which have aphrodisiac properties. For women, it fights against white pearls. The flowers also act on the flow of bile, that is to say, it helps to thin and improve the circulation of bile to improve digestion”, Naturopath Imran Abdool said.

It is early in the morning, and these men are busy picking moringa leaves.

The leaves have received organic certification from Ecocert in France.

After picking, the leaves are then sorted to select only the green leaves…

After careful washing, the moringa leaves are dried.

The leaves get dried again in a dehydrator for one hour at a temperature not exceeding 55 degrees … before they are grounded into powder or the medicinal properties extracted using the infusion method.

Packaging is the final process ..

Engineer by profession, Vinay Kanhye started manufacturing infusion and moringa powder in 2015.

His company has won several awards both locally and in Europe.

“In 2015 when we started we were doing an average of 1000 boxes a month. This year we sell almost 3500 to 4000 boxes per month. We also started exporting to Reunion. We also have customers in France, England, Australia and Canada. These five countries remain our big markets.”, Director of Van Kanhye Health Foods said.

The Moringa tree contains many medicinal properties which are important for the human body.

the tree can be planted or found in the wild, it is also part of the culinary tradition of Mauritius.