President leads congrats to Ghana's youngest boxing world champion

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday joined citizens in celebrating a boxing feat chalked by Isaas Dogboe.

The twenty-three year-old on Saturday evening was crowned the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Featherweight Champion.

According to president Akufo-Addo, the young boxer had made the nation proud, ‘I am confident that he is destined for greatness,’ the president added in a twitter post.

Congratulations to Isaac Dogboe on becoming WBO Junior Featherweight Champion, and, in so doing, Ghana’s youngest-ever boxing world champion. We are proud of him, and I am confident that he is destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/EohtWWZJyH — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 29, 2018

Dogboe became the youngest boxing world champion of the country after defeating his American opponent, Jesse Magdaleno.

Nicknamed the Royal Storm, Dogboe shook off some set backs earlier in the bout before proceeding to knockout his opponent with a round to spare.

Ghana’s boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, who dominated the sport in the 90s has released a statement congratulating the young boxer.

“I watched with the excitement and pride how you demonstrated bravery, determination and resilience against an undefeated champion Jessie Magdaleno in his country and more importantly not to allow the judges to decide the outcome of the bout letting you ferocious fists to decide.

“That has always been my philosophy which I have shared with you, that is, going into the ring with your own judges and referee,’’ Azumah said.

Social media users continue to shower the boxer with praise for restoring Ghana’s boxing glory after a long hiatus. Ghana has produced boxing greats like Prof. Barima Azumah Nelson and Ike Bazooka Quartey decades back.

Congratulations to Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe ?, who knocked out Magdaleno in the 11th round last night to win the WBO super bantamweight championship. Ghana’s new and youngest world boxing champion surely ‘deserves a lot of accolades’. pic.twitter.com/Kk64RuJfBV — US Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) April 29, 2018

Congrats champion Isaac Dogboe. Hard work and perseverance leads to success. You’ve made Ghana proud. You have to sustain that hunger in order to emulate the greatest, Azumah Nelson! #dogboeworldchampion pic.twitter.com/lPAuTDXUXC — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) April 29, 2018

Isaac Dogbe beats Jesse Magdaleno to become WBO junior featherweight champion.



Paul didn’t lie when he said we would see Azumah reborn. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 29, 2018

Isaac Dogbe was floored in the first round. His legs got wobbly at certain points. But the kid came back in brilliant fashion; fought his heart out, imposed his will and took his moment. The future of Ghana boxing is in safe hands. — Lexis (@niilexis) April 29, 2018

Isaac Dogbe Ghana power. pic.twitter.com/xTf9WQsFZ0 — Nii Commey (@kingofaccra) April 29, 2018

MAGDALENO ? ISAAC



BEFORE



??Jessie Magdaleno



25 fights

25 wins

0 lose

18 Knockouts



??Isaac Dogbe



18 fights

18 win

0 lose

12 Knockouts



AFTER



??Jessie Magdaleno



26 fights

25 wins

1 lose

18 Knockouts



??Isaac Dogbe



19 fights

19 wins

0 lose

13 Knockouts — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) April 29, 2018