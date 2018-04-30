Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

President leads congrats to Ghana's youngest boxing world champion

President leads congrats to Ghana's youngest boxing world champion
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ghana

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday joined citizens in celebrating a boxing feat chalked by Isaas Dogboe.

The twenty-three year-old on Saturday evening was crowned the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Featherweight Champion.

According to president Akufo-Addo, the young boxer had made the nation proud, ‘I am confident that he is destined for greatness,’ the president added in a twitter post.

Dogboe became the youngest boxing world champion of the country after defeating his American opponent, Jesse Magdaleno.

Nicknamed the Royal Storm, Dogboe shook off some set backs earlier in the bout before proceeding to knockout his opponent with a round to spare.

Ghana’s boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, who dominated the sport in the 90s has released a statement congratulating the young boxer.

“I watched with the excitement and pride how you demonstrated bravery, determination and resilience against an undefeated champion Jessie Magdaleno in his country and more importantly not to allow the judges to decide the outcome of the bout letting you ferocious fists to decide.

“That has always been my philosophy which I have shared with you, that is, going into the ring with your own judges and referee,’’ Azumah said.

Social media users continue to shower the boxer with praise for restoring Ghana’s boxing glory after a long hiatus. Ghana has produced boxing greats like Prof. Barima Azumah Nelson and Ike Bazooka Quartey decades back.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..