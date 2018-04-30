President leads congrats to Ghana's youngest boxing world champion

Ghana
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday joined citizens in celebrating a boxing feat chalked by Isaas Dogboe.
The twenty-three year-old on Saturday evening was crowned the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Featherweight Champion.
According to president Akufo-Addo, the young boxer had made the nation proud, ‘I am confident that he is destined for greatness,’ the president added in a twitter post.
Congratulations to Isaac Dogboe on becoming WBO Junior Featherweight Champion, and, in so doing, Ghana’s youngest-ever boxing world champion. We are proud of him, and I am confident that he is destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/EohtWWZJyH— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 29, 2018
Dogboe became the youngest boxing world champion of the country after defeating his American opponent, Jesse Magdaleno.
Nicknamed the Royal Storm, Dogboe shook off some set backs earlier in the bout before proceeding to knockout his opponent with a round to spare.
Ghana’s boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, who dominated the sport in the 90s has released a statement congratulating the young boxer.
“I watched with the excitement and pride how you demonstrated bravery, determination and resilience against an undefeated champion Jessie Magdaleno in his country and more importantly not to allow the judges to decide the outcome of the bout letting you ferocious fists to decide.
“That has always been my philosophy which I have shared with you, that is, going into the ring with your own judges and referee,’’ Azumah said.
Social media users continue to shower the boxer with praise for restoring Ghana’s boxing glory after a long hiatus. Ghana has produced boxing greats like Prof. Barima Azumah Nelson and Ike Bazooka Quartey decades back.
Congratulations to Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe ?, who knocked out Magdaleno in the 11th round last night to win the WBO super bantamweight championship. Ghana’s new and youngest world boxing champion surely ‘deserves a lot of accolades’. pic.twitter.com/Kk64RuJfBV— US Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) April 29, 2018
Congrats champion Isaac Dogboe. Hard work and perseverance leads to success. You’ve made Ghana proud. You have to sustain that hunger in order to emulate the greatest, Azumah Nelson! #dogboeworldchampion pic.twitter.com/lPAuTDXUXC— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) April 29, 2018
Isaac Dogbe beats Jesse Magdaleno to become WBO junior featherweight champion.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 29, 2018
Paul didn’t lie when he said we would see Azumah reborn.
Isaac Dogbe was floored in the first round. His legs got wobbly at certain points. But the kid came back in brilliant fashion; fought his heart out, imposed his will and took his moment. The future of Ghana boxing is in safe hands.— Lexis (@niilexis) April 29, 2018
Isaac Dogbe Ghana power. pic.twitter.com/xTf9WQsFZ0— Nii Commey (@kingofaccra) April 29, 2018
MAGDALENO ? ISAAC— Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) April 29, 2018
BEFORE
??Jessie Magdaleno
25 fights
25 wins
0 lose
18 Knockouts
??Isaac Dogbe
18 fights
18 win
0 lose
12 Knockouts
AFTER
??Jessie Magdaleno
26 fights
25 wins
1 lose
18 Knockouts
??Isaac Dogbe
19 fights
19 wins
0 lose
13 Knockouts
Rawlings was the first important person to have recognized Dogbe. It tells how his govt developed sports in his time https://t.co/wreqPemMEb— Opeele Boateng (@CoachOpeele) April 29, 2018
