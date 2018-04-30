Mozambique to circumcise over 100,000 men in STDs combat

Authorities in Mozambique are set to circumcise over 100,000 men in a bid to help prevent the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, STDs, the BBC reporter in the country has reported.

According to Jose Tembe, the move expected to be carried out in the central Zambezia province is the second leg of a process that started in 2017, that operation benefitted about 84,000 men.

The target districts are Ato-Molocue, Ile and Gurue, which are said to be areas where circumcision is not common. Zambezia governor – a medical doctor by training is a strong proponent of the idea.

“What I want to underline is that male circumcision and other measures are used to prevent diseases, such as HIV/Aids. They don’t cure the patient,” Governor Abdul Razak is quoted as saying.

Reports indicate that the two rounds of circumcisions will cost an estimated $1m plus. Funds for the circumcision are provided by the US initiative President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

The World Health Organization, is on record to have said male circumcision reduces the risk of heterosexual men getting HIV by approximately 60%.

Whiles authorities are doing all it takes to boost circumcision awareness in Zambezia, the practice is common across other places in Mozambique, including the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Tete and Inhambane.