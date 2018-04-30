Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]

Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

Nigerian producer Mo Abudu, founder of ebonyLife Television, announced the signing of a deal with Sony Pictures to produce a 100 per cent African television series that will tell the story of the Dahomey warriors, who inspired Black Panther’s characters of the Dora Milaje. This was announced earlier this month putting African cinematography, and Nigerian in particular, on the global spotlight.

In this week’s “This is Culture” segment, we explore what this means for the continent. We speak to Serge Noukoué, the founder of “Nollywood Week “, movie director Kunle Afolayan, and Nollywood actor OC Ukeje.

Bridget Uzezi tells us more. Take a look

"It truly suggests that there is going to be more and more of this type of coproduction, that will open the door for us to tell these African stories that are not limited to Africa, but are also speaking to the world.", Serge Noukoué

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..