Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]

Nigerian producer Mo Abudu, founder of ebonyLife Television, announced the signing of a deal with Sony Pictures to produce a 100 per cent African television series that will tell the story of the Dahomey warriors, who inspired Black Panther’s characters of the Dora Milaje. This was announced earlier this month putting African cinematography, and Nigerian in particular, on the global spotlight.

In this week’s “This is Culture” segment, we explore what this means for the continent. We speak to Serge Noukoué, the founder of “Nollywood Week “, movie director Kunle Afolayan, and Nollywood actor OC Ukeje.

Bridget Uzezi tells us more. Take a look