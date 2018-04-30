Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]

The Morning Call
Nigerian producer Mo Abudu, founder of ebonyLife Television, announced the signing of a deal with Sony Pictures to produce a 100 per cent African television series that will tell the story of the Dahomey warriors, who inspired Black Panther’s characters of the Dora Milaje. This was announced earlier this month putting African cinematography, and Nigerian in particular, on the global spotlight.
In this week’s “This is Culture” segment, we explore what this means for the continent. We speak to Serge Noukoué, the founder of “Nollywood Week “, movie director Kunle Afolayan, and Nollywood actor OC Ukeje.
Bridget Uzezi tells us more. Take a look
@Nigeriasinsight
"It truly suggests that there is going to be more and more of this type of coproduction, that will open the door for us to tell these African stories that are not limited to Africa, but are also speaking to the world.", Serge Noukoué
Go to video
The numerous benefits derived from the Moringa tree
01:34
Christians in Nigeria call for end to incessant killings
Go to video
[Photos] Nigeria's Buhari in the U.S. ahead of meeting with Trump
Go to video
Nigerian senator behind Buhari impeachment motion assaulted
Go to video
Sirleaf knocks Africa's sit tight presidents, tells them to leave power
Go to video
African leaders in Congo Brazzaville for Blue Fund for Congo Basin summit