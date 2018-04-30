Comoros leader mulling over snap election

It’s been less than two years that former coup leader and Comoros president Azali Assoumani, came to power after winning the 2016 elections

On Monday, he revealed he was considering organizing a snap presidential election in 2019, instead of 2021.

This would become possible should majority of Comorans vote “yes” in the referendum on constitutional reform to be held next July.

Although details of the reform have not yet been made public, the president on Sunday said the draft constitution he intends to pass should implement the recommendations of a National Forum held in February to take stock of independence of the Comoros, proclaimed in 1975.

Among the points raised was the rotating presidential system among the three islands forming the Union of the Comoros.

It was this system that saw the election of Azali Assoumani for a non-renewable five-year term.