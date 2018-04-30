A look at Trump's tweet against Morocco's WC 2026 bid [ Football Planet]

A tweet by US President Donald Trump warning countries who vote against a united North America bid for the World Cup 2026 has not gone down well with football enthusiasts and especially for Morocco, the only North African nation bidding to host the event.

Voting blocks from Africa are sure to vote for Morocco, including the French football federation which has previously said it will cast its vote for the country.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Also, the group phase of the Champions league and CAF Cup begins this weekend. And we speak to coach of the Ivorian Ligue 1 club, Aby Yao Louis about his team’s first ever participation in the CAF Cup.

Wahany Sambou brings you these and more stories on Football Planet.