A look at Trump's tweet against Morocco's WC 2026 bid [ Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Football Planet

A tweet by US President Donald Trump warning countries who vote against a united North America bid for the World Cup 2026 has not gone down well with football enthusiasts and especially for Morocco, the only North African nation bidding to host the event.

Voting blocks from Africa are sure to vote for Morocco, including the French football federation which has previously said it will cast its vote for the country.

Also, the group phase of the Champions league and CAF Cup begins this weekend. And we speak to coach of the Ivorian Ligue 1 club, Aby Yao Louis about his team’s first ever participation in the CAF Cup.

Wahany Sambou brings you these and more stories on Football Planet.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

Football Planet

