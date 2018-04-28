Salah wins again: Egypt and Liverpool forward named 'Player of the Week'

Egyptian Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Week for the fourth time after the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The official UEFA Champions League website announced on Friday that Mohamed Salah won the fans’ votes for Player of the Week against Real Madrid’s Marcelo Vieira with a huge difference, as the Egyptian managed to collect 92 percent of the votes, while Marcelo won the remaining 8 percent.

Salah was the architect of a commanding Liverpool 5 – 2, win against his former team Roma in this week’s Champions League semifinal, with two goals and two assists.

Marcelo had helped Real Madrid overcome Bayern Munich in the other semi-final match Bayern Munich’s Alianz Arena, scoring the equalizing goal in the 44th minute of the game, which was a turning point.

In addition, his valuable defense skills prevented Bayern Munich’s forwards from scoring more goals, ending the game 2-1 for Madrid.

Salah who was named the CAF African Player of the Year in January, has been tipped by pundits to break the Messi – Ronaldo duopoly of the World Player of the Year.

Salah’s chances will hugely depend on the performance of his Egyptian team at the World Cup, which is kicking off in June in Russia.

But for now, Liverpool will be hoping he can replicate this week’s form for the return leg against Roma on Wednesday.