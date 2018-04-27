Welcome to Africanews

Russia fan zones controversy [The Morning Call]

Many students would be delighted to have the World Cup in town. But not students in Russia at the Moscow State University which will have a fan zone just outside its main building. We’re talking about a 25,000-capacity fan zone. The students are demanding the fan zone be moved to another location.

