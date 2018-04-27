The Morning Call Press Review of April 27, 2018 [The Morning Call] 2 hours ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next 02:30 Russia fan zones controversy [The Morning Call] Opposition demonstrations in Madagascar [The Morning Call] DRC: Bill on distribution of seats in National Assembly [The Morning Call] Most read Peaceful protests in Ethiopia varsity leads to release of detained students Anti–gov't protests in Tanzania flop, Magufuli elevates new capital Dodoma to city status Africa in 2018 World Press Freedom Index: Ghana best, Eritrea worst The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
