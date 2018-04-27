Welcome to Africanews

Opposition demonstrations in Madagascar [The Morning Call]

Tensions continue to rise in Madagascar, as the country’s opposition continues to hold daily demonstrations against new electoral laws.

According to them, the new laws could bar some candidates from standing in the upcoming presidential elections and have even said they will no longer negotiate in the deepening dispute.

