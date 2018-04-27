Libreville meet reviews Malabo declaration

Experts drawn from the African Union (AU), World Food Programme (WFP) and NEPAD met in Gabon’s capital Libreville on Wednesday, to review the Malabo declaration commitment to the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) .

Singed in March 2015, the programme aims to promote agricultural transformation, wealth creation, food security and nutrition for all.

“CAADP is advanced, we are in the 3rd phase. We started in 2003, in 2014 we revised the objectives, revised the operating strategy of the projects. And now we are revising how we can support member countries in setting up their programs and development plans on agriculture,” said Angelline Rudakubana ,Country Director, WFP.

Small holders farmers in Africa account for the lion’s share of agricultural output and the 2014 Malabo declaration calls on African governments to allocate 10 percent of their national budget towards agriculture as well as support small holder farmers, but four years later, its implementation is not on track.

“What we are expecting today is the implementation of the Malabo agreement since Malabo had called on Africa to place particular emphasis on investment. This agreement will have to become a reality. And that goes in the direction of promoting access to markets for small holder farmers that we support. And that’s what can now promote all this,” said Phil Ndonng, Head of Gabon Agricultural Producers’ Association.

According to experts public spending on Agriculture has grown at an average rate of 7 percent per year since 2003.