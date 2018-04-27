Welcome to Africanews

Koreas make nuclear pledge after summit [International Edition]

From brink of war to hopes of peace. The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons after holding a historic summit. The two also agreed to push towards turning the truce that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty this year.

Meanwhile, Bill Cosby, who once embodied the idealized American father on a wildly popular sitcom has been convicted of sexual assault in a high-stakes retrial after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and assaulted them.

These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

