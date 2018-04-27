Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Bill on distribution of seats in National Assembly [The Morning Call]

The Democratic Republic of Congo is in the process of organising elections slated for December 23. The country’s lawmakers began examining the draft law on the distribution of electoral seats on April 25.

The electoral calendar stipulates that it must be promulgated by May 8 at the latest to avoid the risk of slippage.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

