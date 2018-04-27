DRC: Bill on distribution of seats in National Assembly [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Democratic Republic of Congo is in the process of organising elections slated for December 23. The country’s lawmakers began examining the draft law on the distribution of electoral seats on April 25.
The electoral calendar stipulates that it must be promulgated by May 8 at the latest to avoid the risk of slippage.
