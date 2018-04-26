What's in a name? [Travel]

The Morning Call
What is in a name? Would you visit a place because of what it is called? Many cities, states, towns, provinces, and countries in Africa have undergone a name change for a myriad of reasons. Often, this may be done for political/nationalistic reasons. Well today we delve further into one country that recently changed its name.
The king of Swaziland, one of the world’s few absolute monarchs, announced that Swaziland is no more. The tiny country between South Africa and Mozambique will now be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini. Elayne Wangalwa tells us more
