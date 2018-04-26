Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Ballet dancing to save rhinos [The Morning Call]

South Africa’s poaching problem has seen thousands of rhinos killed. But in a bid to save these endangered species, ballet dancers often perform annually at a conservancy in Limpopo province to raise funds for orphaned rhinos.

