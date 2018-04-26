The Morning Call Press Review of April 26, 2018 [The Morning Call] 9 hours ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next Niger student strike spreads [The Morning Call] South Africa: Ballet dancing to save rhinos [The Morning Call] Nigeria: Senator jumps from a moving vehicle [The Morning Call] Most read Opposition walks out as Sierra Leone elects speaker of parliament 'No protests tomorrow': Tanzania police tells citizens to keep calm Tanzania's April 26 anti-Magufuli protests, U.K. warns citizens to stay safe The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
02:36
Press Review of April 24, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:41
Press Review of April 23, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:59
Press Review of April 20, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:33
Press Review of April 19, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:36
Press Review of April 17, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:58
Press Review of April 16, 2018 [The Morning Call]