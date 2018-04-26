Nigeria: Senator jumps from a moving vehicle [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye was arrested on April 24 by police drawn from the Special Anti Robbery Squad. But while being taken to court in Lokoja, Kogi State, he reportedly jumped out of the moving vehicle that was transporting him.
According to his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, the senator feared that his life would be in danger if taken to Lokoja, amongst other alleged sinister motives of both the police and the state government there.
He also refused to go to Lokoja because he had previously secured a court relief for the case to be moved to Abuja. Dino Melaye is being accused of murder and armed robbery.
Following the dramatic incident, the senator broke his leg and was rushed to the Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja.
Go to video
U.S. senator asks Facebook to write user agreement in 'English not Swahili'
Go to video
Nigeria police declares controversial senator wanted over fake assassination
01:01
Nigeria's Senate passes 2018-2020 budget framework, raises oil price estimate
00:56
Nigeria's Senate approves Buhari's request to seek $5.5 bln in foreign loans
Go to video
Meet 23-year-old female aspirant aiming for Senate seat in Kenya
Go to video
Ethiopia must respect rights, open democratic space – 14 US Senators