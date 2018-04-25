The search for young football stars underway in Togo

A passionate search for the next generation of football stars in Togo has begun. Football is one of the most cherished sporting activity in this West African nation.

This talent hunt for young players is aimed at providing the country with a new crop of best young footballers who are capable of playing high-level football.

Coach of the Togolese national team, Claude Le Roy is leading the search with support from the Togolese football federation.

“We will have about 9,000 kids on the list whose ages we will know. It will no longer be possible to cheat on age, it is to lay the foundations of Togolese football for tomorrow. You imagine that these players, I will be retired when they are operational and therefore I am not doing this for myself’‘, he told Africanews correspondent, Noël Tadegnon.

Girls born between the year 2000 and 2003 and boys born between 2002 and 2005 were subjected to physical, technical and tactical challenges.

For young Lucie Ganti, the platform has given her visibility and she hopeful for the future.

“It allows to be seen. There’s the national team coach here, we’ll see what happens’‘, Ganti said.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé who watched one of the recruiting sessions, is appreciated of the initiative.

“Very nice game. I was very impressed with the quality of the game. it’s a very good initiative to pursue’‘, Gnassingbé remarked.

Le Roy has been in charge of Togo since April when he replaced Belgian Tom Saintfiet.

Noël Tadegnon reports that, the need to properly nurture and train budding talents to play competitively on the world stage, has motivated organizers to embark on such an initiative.