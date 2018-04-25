Improving the business climate in Africa [Business segment]

The Morning Call
The detention and subsequent questioning of French billionaire tycoon Vincent Bolloré over his Africa operations raises critical issues regarding the business atmosphere on the continent.
Vincent Bolloré was interrogated on Tuesday by French investigators specifically for the conditions under which he obtained two of the sixteen container terminals in the ports of Lomé, Togo and Conakry, Guinea in 2010.
State prosecutors believe that Bolloré, who has interests in several African countries, could have taken advantage of his Havas communications agency to facilitate African heads of state into power in exchange for concessions to operate these terminals.
On the business segment of the Morning Call, our Jean David-Mihamle examines the implication of this on the business atmosphere on the continent and why state institutions must be seen to be serving the best interest of its people.
01:29
