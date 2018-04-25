Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Opposition party's key rally since 2016 [The Morning Call]

DRC: Opposition party's key rally since 2016 [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A major opposition rally in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The country’s main opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party under its current leader Felix Tshisekedi, held an authorised mass rally for the first time in nearly two years to mark the 28th anniversary of multi-party politics in the country.

The hope and truth rally passed off peacefully on Tuesday in Kinshasa, months ahead of a presidential election.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..