Using digital technology to combat malaria [Sci Tech]

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and other business leaders including ministers from malaria-affected countries, have pledged $3.8 billion to drive research and innovation to combat malaria.

Malaria is one of humanity’s worst nightmares claiming million of lives around the world. In 2016 alone, the World Health Organization said nearly half of the world’s population was at risk of the disease.

Last year, it said roughly 216 million cases and an estimated 445,000 deaths were recorded.

If we don't stay focused on it, no, we will lose. But the latest science, where we understand the parasite better, we have better diagnostics. We even have a thing in the lab called gene drive that could knock down these mosquito populations pretty dramatically.

The billionaire philanthropist said the funds is to help improve access to malaria prevention and treatments around the world.

Also, a developer in the United State’s city of Miami is planning for the future with a flying carport on top of a 700 foot-tall tower. Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the just one of the latest high rises to join Miami’s skyline as the city enjoys yet another building boom after the 2008 economic meltdown.

Daniel Kodsi is hoping to top off his latest building with what he calls a ‘sky port’, although technicalities have not been sorted out yet.

Ignatius Annor has details on this week’s edition of Sci tech.